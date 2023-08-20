Taika Waititi confirms Thor 5 production, ‘I know what I’m doing’
As DC creates a fresh plan for its universe, introducing new Superman...
Currently, Selena Gomez acting in a show called “Only Murders in the Building.” It’s a funny mystery show on Hulu. Selena Gomez is in it, along with Steve Martin and Martin Short. She plays Mabel Mora, and they play Charles and Oliver.
The actress Selena Gomez almost didn’t get the job in the show that got nominated for an Emmy Award. Even though fans really like her in the show, she was almost not going to be in it.
She almost missed the chance to be in “Only Murders in the Building.”
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
In the show, Selena Gomez plays a character named Mabel Mora. She’s an artist in her twenties, and at first, we didn’t know much about her past, which made her even more mysterious.
As the show continued, we learned more about her and the things she’s been through. She had some really tough times before, which is why she’s careful about who she trusts. The best part of the show that people really like is how well Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short work together. The show has gotten a lot of good reviews and even won awards.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.