The actress Selena Gomez almost didn’t get the job in the show that got nominated for an Emmy Award. Even though fans really like her in the show, she was almost not going to be in it.

She almost missed the chance to be in “Only Murders in the Building.”

In the show, Selena Gomez plays a character named Mabel Mora. She’s an artist in her twenties, and at first, we didn’t know much about her past, which made her even more mysterious.

As the show continued, we learned more about her and the things she’s been through. She had some really tough times before, which is why she’s careful about who she trusts. The best part of the show that people really like is how well Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short work together. The show has gotten a lot of good reviews and even won awards.

