Hina Bayat reveals her family tradition from Azadi day

Hina Bayat is a highly intelligent artist in the Pakistani entertainment industry. She has been involved in impactful projects that address significant subjects often overlooked by mainstream media. Her acting skills have impressed audiences in TV dramas like “Humsafar,” “Zindagi Gulzar Hai,” and “Ishq Jalebi.”

Beyond her acting, Hina Bayat is known for her outspoken nature. She fearlessly speaks out about various societal issues, unafraid to call out influential figures when she notices something going awry. She engages with political, social, and economic matters, driven by a deep passion for Pakistan and a desire to contribute to society’s improvement.

Recently, Hina Bayat appeared on Nida Yasir’s show, where she shared how her parents instilled a love for Pakistan in her. She reminisced about a heartwarming Azadi Day tradition her family upheld. They would wake up early to pray for the country and visit Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum to offer prayers. This tradition became an integral part of her life, and now she is passing down these values to the younger generation within her family. Her commitment to these practices underscores her strong connection to the country and her determination to nurture similar patriotism in others.

