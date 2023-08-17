Hira Mani & Junaid Khan to feature in a drama together

Hira Mani and Junaid Khan, are two exceptionally talented actors with a massive fan following.

Their on-screen chemistry has been highly praised.

The drama promises a captivating story of love and resilience.

Advertisement

Hira Mani and Junaid Khan, two exceptionally talented actors with a massive fan following, have captured the hearts of millions. Their on-screen chemistry has been highly praised, starting from their initial success in the drama “Sun Yara.” This chemistry continued to shine in their roles together in “Kashf” and later in “Thays,” gaining them a dedicated fan base that admires their performances in every show. Excitingly, Hira Mani and Junaid Khan are teaming up once again for a new drama series.

The drama promises a captivating story of love and resilience. The main characters are portrayed by esteemed actors like Junaid Khan, Sami Khan, Nazish Jahangir, and Hira Mani. The ensemble cast also includes remarkable talents such as Saba Hameed, Noor ul Hassan, Nazleen Nasar, Ayesha Gul, Kamran Jilani, Zain Afzal, Sara Umair, Momina Qudoos, and Alina, making this drama an eagerly anticipated treat for viewers.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read