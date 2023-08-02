Holly Willoughby Shares Her Secrets To A Successful Marriage

Holly Willoughby is gearing up to celebrate her 16th wedding anniversary with her husband Daniel Baldwin, and in light of this milestone, she has shared the key to a successful marriage. The 42-year-old This Morning host tied the knot with Dan at Amberley Castle in Sussex on August 4, 2007, and they have since built a family together, raising three children.

Holly offered a glimpse into her marriage with 48-year-old TV producer Dan and took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reflecting on their wedding day as they approach their 16th anniversary. According to her, the secret to their relationship’s prosperity lies in ensuring they “carve out real time” for each other.

In a weekly message for her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon, Holly expressed, “August happens to be the month I got married, so it’s always a nostalgic time for Dan and me. It will be 16 years this year, which feels crazy in so many ways. I often think about us and the glue that binds us together. Every relationship is so unique and different; what works for one couple may not for another.”

Last year, during their 15th-anniversary celebrations, Holly had previously shared insights into their “fairytale” wedding day, reminiscing about the occasion with fondness.

