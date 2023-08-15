Honey star Jessica Alba’s kids ’embarrassed’ by her dancing

Advertisement

The famous 41-year-old actor, who is married to Cash Warren, has three kids named Honor (15), Haven (12), and Hayes (5) with him.

In a movie called ‘Honey’ from 2003, she acted as someone who wants to be a dance instructor. But she mentioned that her children likely haven’t watched the popular movie and they’ve even teased her, saying she “can’t dance,” especially since new dance trends on TikTok have become popular.

She told ETCanada: “They said that they have seen it, but I don’t believe them. I think maybe they’ve seen pieces of it but I don’t know.

“They were like, ‘Mom, you like don’t even know how to do it. You don’t know how to do this dance!’ And I was like, ‘I’m Honey. What are you talking about?’ I was like, ‘shall we YouTube me. Let’s look on YouTube and let’s just see that your mother knows how to dance and they’re like, ‘Mom, it’s so embarrassing!”