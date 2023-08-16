How Olivia Rodrigo channels her pain into “GUTS”

Barbie: Margot Robbie to earn $50 million if film grosses $1 billion
Barbie is a fantasy-comedy film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The...
The singer behind the popular song ‘good 4 u’ has confessed that she faced a lot of “pressure” while working on ‘GUTS’, her next album after the highly successful ‘SOUR’, which came out in 2021.
Speaking on Hits Radio Breakfast, to Fleur East and James Barr, Olivia said: “Making this album definitely had its ups and downs. “And there were some days where I’m just like, wow, the pressure is just insurmountable. I just feel, I don’t know what I’m gonna do, and other days where it was really fun and, you know, had a great time.
“But uh, you know, I think at the end of the day, the most important thing, it sounds like so cheesy and cliché, but I just wanted to make an album that I really liked and felt really proud of.”
Even though she’s a big star and has won a Grammy at just 20 years old, her personal life remains the same.
She said: “Yeah, I mean, it’s a weird dichotomy.
“Because it’s like, my life is completely different in every way, but also like exactly the same and I hang out with the same three people and just the right songs in my living room.
“I have like three close friends and like my parents, and that’s like, social circle. And I like it that way.”
The ‘drivers license’ hitmaker also denied that the single ‘vampire’ is inspired by the ‘Twilight’ saga.
On how the song came to be, she said: “I love like the concept of a vampire. And it’s like such a cool word to me. And so I had that title written and like the Notes app on my phone under my, you know, Title List section of my phone for a while. And I just was sitting at the piano one day, and I started playing those chords and I got that song.”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.