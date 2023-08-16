How Olivia Rodrigo channels her pain into “GUTS”

Even though she’s a big star and has won a Grammy at just 20 years old, her personal life remains the same.

She said: “Yeah, I mean, it’s a weird dichotomy.

“Because it’s like, my life is completely different in every way, but also like exactly the same and I hang out with the same three people and just the right songs in my living room.

“I have like three close friends and like my parents, and that’s like, social circle. And I like it that way.”

The ‘drivers license’ hitmaker also denied that the single ‘vampire’ is inspired by the ‘Twilight’ saga.

On how the song came to be, she said: “I love like the concept of a vampire. And it’s like such a cool word to me. And so I had that title written and like the Notes app on my phone under my, you know, Title List section of my phone for a while. And I just was sitting at the piano one day, and I started playing those chords and I got that song.”