Humaima Malick Expresses Apology To Mohsin Abbas Haider On Air

In the latest episode of Mohsin Abbas Haider’s talk show “Public Demand,” Humaima Malick made an appearance as a guest and utilized the opportunity to express her gratitude to the host for inviting her. In a roundabout manner, she also offered an indirect apology to him for the strong language she had previously used against him.

While Humaima Malick didn’t explicitly specify the exact incident she was referring to, it was widely assumed by viewers that she was hinting at the time when she had supported Mohsin Abbas Haider’s ex-wife, Fatima Sohail, in her accusations of domestic violence against him.

“If I have ever said anything about you in my life, I would like to say on-screen that times change, people change, and the way they express themselves also changes,” Humaima remarked while embracing Mohsin.

Back in 2019, the former entertainer of “Mazaaq Raat” was publicly accused by his then-wife, Fatima Sohail, of being involved in an extramarital affair and was further accused of physically assaulting her when caught in the act. The alleged incident of domestic violence occurred in 2018, while Fatima was still pregnant with their child.

When the allegations became known to the public, numerous celebrities, including Humaima and her sister Dua, criticized Mohsin for his behaviour. During that time, Humaima took to Twitter to voice her support for Fatima and admonish Mohsin, stating, “Beating your wife every day, even when she was carrying your child… We have seen the pictures and witnessed her suffering… And now you’re coming out in public and saying she’s lying… Shame on you, Mohsin!”

Despite the backlash from colleagues and other figures in the Pakistani entertainment industry, Mohsin faced minimal real consequences for the allegations against him. Following the emergence of the allegations, he went on to participate in several Pakistani TV series and began hosting the talk show “Public Demand” on the relatively new television channel, Public News.

Mohsin and Fatima ended their relationship in the wake of the affair and the alleged domestic abuse that Fatima endured during their marriage. They have a son together.

