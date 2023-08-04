Humayun Saeed Recalls SRK’s Vision For Pakistani Films In India

Famous Pakistani actor, Humayun Saeed, recently had a conversation with an Indian publication about the Indian release of his highly popular TV drama “Meray Paas Tum Ho” (2019). The show garnered millions of views on YouTube and is now scheduled to air on the Indian television channel Zindagi. Saeed eagerly looked forward to its official release for a wider Indian audience, exploring themes of love, marriage, and betrayal in the series.

During the discussion, Saeed also shared his experiences, including his role as Princess Diana’s love interest, Dr. Hasnat Khan, in the acclaimed Netflix series “The Crown” – his first Hollywood project, along with fond memories of meeting and performing with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Recalling a time when Pakistan-India relations were more cordial, allowing for cultural exchanges, Saeed remembered a significant moment when he and fellow Lollywood actress Reema Khan performed alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta at the Zee Cine Awards in 2005.

Humayun Saeed described a special encounter with Shah Rukh Khan before the show, saying, “He was very sweet to me. We were in his room and he made me sit with him and discussed Indian and Pakistan films with me. That time there was a Mehreen Jabbar and a Shaan film in the theatres and SRK was talking about them. He said that Pakistani films should be released in India and vice versa.”

The interaction with Shah Rukh Khan made Humayun Saeed feel at ease, and the Bollywood superstar reassured him, saying, “Main sambhal lunga,” when Saeed expressed nervousness about the performance due to limited rehearsal time.

