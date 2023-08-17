‘I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid,’ once said Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez paid tribute to Bella Hadid on her TikTok and Instagram story back in February.

Gomez had claimed Hadid to be her.

Controversy between Hadid and Gomez started all the way back in 2017.

Selena Gomez posted a video on TikTok in February where she expressed her love for Bella Hadid. This was surprising because there were rumors that the two had a feud since 2017.

However, with Gomez’s tribute, it seems like the rumors were false and that she actually has a lot of respect for Hadid. She even called her her “girl-crush.”

Gomez participated in the TikTok trend called “I am Bella Hadid” and posted a video of herself with the Bella Hadid filter. She wrote, “I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid.”

The 31-year-old followed up with another video in which she cheekily remarked, “My name is Selena Gomez. See? It doesn’t even sound sexy.”

On her Instagram, she shared another story, referring to Hadid as her “girl crush.” Lady Gaga commented on Gomez’s post offering her reassurance that she is equally stunning. Gaga’s comment read, “You look and are beautiful inside and out, one of my favorite ladies.”