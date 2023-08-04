Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari Attend Aaliyah-Shane’s Bash

Pictures and videos of Ibrahim and Palak arriving separately at the event surfaced on social media.

Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, and her boyfriend, Shane Gregoire, got engaged on May 20th this year. The couple recently hosted their engagement party in Mumbai on August 3rd, which became the talk of the town due to its star-studded guest list, including Bollywood celebrities like Suhana Khan, Kalki Koechlin, and Khushi Kapoor, who all came to bless the newly-engaged couple. Adding fuel to the fire, rumored couple Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan, and Palak Tiwari, daughter of Shweta Tiwari, were also in attendance, further sparking relationship rumors.

Pictures and videos of Ibrahim and Palak arriving separately at the event surfaced on social media, causing excitement among fans. Palak looked ethereal in a pale pink saree adorned with silvery designs and paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse. With golden high heels and minimal makeup, she exuded grace and elegance. On the other hand, Ibrahim sported a royal look with a Jodhpuri attire, donning a black blazer and white pants, and his bright smile added to his charming aura.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement as they reacted to the videos and photos of the rumored couple’s attendance. Many praised Ibrahim’s looks and remarked on his striking resemblance to his father, Saif Ali Khan. Palak’s stunning appearance garnered praise, with fans calling her glamorous and showering her with compliments. Some fans even rooted for them as the perfect match.

The speculations about Ibrahim and Palak’s relationship have been swirling for some time now. Although Palak had previously dismissed dating reports with Saif’s son, their recent joint appearances have reignited the dating rumors. The duo was spotted together on a movie date, where Ibrahim was seen holding Palak’s jacket, seemingly indicating a close bond between them.

With both Ibrahim and Palak being part of celebrity families, their every move is under scrutiny, and fans are eagerly watching to see if there’s more to their friendship than meets the eye.

In the glitzy world of Bollywood, Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire’s engagement party served as a glamorous gathering, bringing together stars and sparking new whispers about love and relationships. As the couple embarks on this new chapter of their lives, their star-studded celebration becomes a memorable affair for everyone involved.

