Iffat Omar Shares Thoughts on Urfi Javed’s Fashion Sense

Iffat Omar is a renowned Pakistani actress and model.

She said that she doesn’t see the need to criticize Urfi’s fashion choices.

She shared her thoughts about Urfi Javed’s fashion choices.

Iffat Omar, a highly renowned and stylish Pakistani model, television, and film actress, gained prominence in the 1990s when she embarked on her modeling and acting journey. With her captivating beauty, Iffat Omar garnered significant appreciation as both a model and an actress.

Her talent graced several successful drama series such as “Ghulam Gardish,” “Muhabbat Aag Si,” and “Aangan.” Presently, she has chosen to take a hiatus from her acting endeavors. Iffat Omar is known for her outspoken nature, often voicing her opinions on diverse political and societal matters, while also actively endorsing feminism. Her followers greatly admire her firm stance on social concerns.

Recently, she appeared on the new TV talk show “Public Demand,” hosted by Mohsin Abbas Haider on Public TV.

During the show, she shared her thoughts about the fashion choices of Indian celebrity Urfi Javed, known for her controversial outfits. When asked about Urfi by the host, Iffat expressed, “It’s her personal preference. While her style isn’t something I’d follow, I don’t see a need to criticize her fashion choices. Fashion has its guidelines, but we don’t determine what’s fashionable. Our viewpoints make us all stylish in our own ways.”

Iffat Omar said, “Lahore will kill me if I will start carrying the kind of fashionable clothes I love to wear”. She also added, “who am I to criticize anyone, it’s the personal choice of people”.

Urfi Javed is widely known for her unique fashion style. Here are several images showcasing Urfi’s distinctive fashion choices.

Take a glance at the fashionable images showcasing the stunning Iffat Omar.

