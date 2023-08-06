Ileana D’Cruz Joyfully Welcomes Her First Baby into the Family

Ileana D’Cruz recently welcomed her first child, a son named Koa Phoenix Dolan.

The baby was born on August 1st.

D’Cruz shared the news on Instagram with a photo of her son.

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz recently became a parent for the first time. The renowned star joyfully introduced her precious newborn to the world, sharing the heartwarming announcement with her 16 million Instagram followers.

At the age of 36, the actress shared an image of her tranquil, sleeping newborn son, along with the announcement of his name, Koa Phoenix Dolan. D’Cruz’s son was born on August 1st.

Experiencing motherhood, the Barfi actress struggled to find words to “express” her profound joy.

“No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world,” wrote D’Cruz in the caption of her Instagram post. “Hearts beyond full.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official)

Bollywood celebrities such as Huma Qureshi, Athiya Shetty, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nargis Fakhri, and Malaika Arora, along with other internet users, extended their congratulations to the new mother.

While Ileana D’Cruz maintains a private stance on her personal matters, she did choose to reveal a photo of her son. This is noteworthy since she tends to refrain from posting frequently about her present romantic partner, Michael Dolan.

In terms of her career, D’Cruz’s most recent appearance was in The Big Bull, sharing the screen with Abhishek Bachchan. Her upcoming endeavors involve starring opposite Randeep Hooda in the film Unfair And Lovely.

