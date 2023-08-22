Ileana D’Cruz’s Baby Boy: Adorable Peekaboo Moment!

Ileana D’Cruz has shared another cute glimpse of her newborn son Koa Phoenix Dolan.

Advertisement She gave a ‘peekaboo’ into her baby boy’s bedtime.

Expressing her joy on Instagram, she introduced her son as Koa Phoenix Dolan.

Actress Ileana D’Cruz, known for her role in the movie “Barfi,” recently embraced the journey of motherhood with the arrival of her first child, a baby boy, on August 1. Expressing her joy on Instagram, she introduced her son as Koa Phoenix Dolan. Ileana radiated happiness since becoming a mother and, as she marked the one-week milestone of being a mom to Koa, she shared a heartwarming image of his tiny hand gripping onto her finger. Now, as baby Koa reaches the three-week mark, Ileana has delighted her followers with yet another charming snapshot.

On a Tuesday morning, Ileana D’Cruz took to her Instagram stories to share an endearing picture providing a glimpse of baby Koa. Though not revealing the entire image, she gave a sneak peek of his little foot, swaddled in a blanket, with one foot playfully poking out. Adding a touch of sweetness to the post, she captioned it with “Peekaboo” and a red heart emoji, offering a sneak into Koa’s bedtime routine.

Advertisement

Earlier on August 5, Ileana had proudly introduced her newborn son Koa to the world through a monochromatic picture. The image was captioned with the words “Introducing Koa Phoenix Dolan, born on August 1, 2023,” accompanied by Ileana’s heartfelt caption expressing the overwhelming happiness of becoming parents. The post garnered an outpouring of love and well-wishes from celebrities like Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Athiya Shetty, Nargis Fakhri, Huma Qureshi, and others.

Amidst her joyous motherhood journey, Ileana occasionally shares snapshots of her partner on her Instagram stories. Although his name has not been disclosed, according to reports from DNA, Ileana’s mystery man is Michael Dolan. The report further unveiled that the couple is rumored to have tied the knot on May 13 of the same year, as indicated by wedding registry details.

Ileana D’Cruz continues to captivate her audience with glimpses of her newfound joy and the adorable moments she shares with her baby boy, Koa Phoenix Dolan.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter

Tweets by bolnewsurdu01

and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Ileana D’Cruz discusses how she avoids photographers and the paparazzi culture Ileana D’Cruz was asked about 'her disappearing act' in a new interview....