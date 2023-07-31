Iman Ali make joke of Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar

Iman Ali is an incredibly stunning and talented actress, known for her work in television and film.

Iman Ali is an incredibly stunning and talented actress, known for her work in television and film. She started her career as a fashion model and had a remarkable reign in the fashion industry for over a decade. Iman ventured into showbiz at a young age, and her fans absolutely adore her, eagerly looking forward to her appearances in TV shows and movies.

During the show, Iman also opened up about some films she turned down, shedding light on her decision-making process. Fans appreciated her openness and candidness, making her interactions on the show even more special and memorable.

Iman Ali also said that “The last script I rejected was Punjab Nahi Jaungi. It was a big movie and by the way, initially, Punjab Nahi Jaungi was a play and then I suggested them to make it a film but then I left it”. While giving the reason behind leaving the film, Iman Ali said, “I left Punjab Nahi Jaungi because the female lead’s character was flawed because our writer who wrote the film didn’t know the mindset of a Karachi girl who came from all the way from abroad, Amal’s character was a flawed one, well, it was hugely flawed, he could have written Mr Khagga instead of Khagga Sahab, Why a girl, coming from UK or somewhere would say ‘Khagga Sahab?’, I left the movie three days before the shootings”.

