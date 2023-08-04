Iman Aly Reveals The Reason Of Rejecting ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’

Former supermodel and actor Iman Aly appeared on The Talk Talk Show and shared her struggle with multiple sclerosis, insecurities, and losing projects for wanting more-developed roles.

Iman revealed that she rejected the project “Punjab Nahi Jaungi,” saying, “The script was initially a play… I felt my character was flawed… Then he shouldn’t write characters based in London if he doesn’t know.”

When asked if Khalilur Rehman Qamar removed her from the project, Iman replied, “He removed me? I left the film three days before shoot… That’s because he wouldn’t even try something like that with me.”

Iman expressed frustration with the limited roles for women, saying, “Are there any roles for women?… Women are just paranda-wearing love interests for heroes.”

Iman revealed her plans to be the flagbearer of change, having written two finalized scripts for a rom-com and an action film, where she will be the lead actor.

Regarding her struggle with multiple sclerosis, Iman shared, “Since 2.5 years, my hands are numb… I feel guilty at times for having MS… I will defeat this illness and I already am.”

Throughout her life, Iman battled insecurities, influenced by her older sister’s comments about her appearance, saying, “I still don’t look at a mirror… I wasn’t that exceptional in school.”

Iman also recalled her initial reluctance to become an actor, fearing comparisons to her father, Abid Ali, saying, “I did not want to be an actor… I knew that people would compare my first project to my dad’s 2500th one.”

Despite the challenges, Iman remains determined and resilient, using humour to cope with multiple sclerosis and vowing to overcome it, saying, “I am stubborn… I will defeat this illness.”

