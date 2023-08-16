Imran Ashraf reveal how his character “Bhola” change his life

Imran Ashraf has been a part of the entertainment industry for a really long time.

Imran Ashraf has been a part of the entertainment industry for a really long time. He started off with smaller roles, even portraying negative characters in different TV dramas. However, it was Kashif Nisar’s show “Ranjha Ranjha Kardi” that truly propelled him into the spotlight. This role turned Imran into a sensation, and his character Bhola became one of the most adored figures in the history of Pakistani TV dramas. Following the success of “Ranjha Ranjha Kardi,” Imran Ashraf took on more significant roles and even led a film.

At present, he is hosting the second season of the show “Mazaaq Raat.” During one of the episodes, an audience member asked Imran about the impact of playing Bhola on his life, and Imran responded with honesty.

Imran Ashraf shared that Bhola brought about a transformative change in his life. Prior to this role, he was mainly recognized as a supporting actor, confined to a certain type of character. Bhola’s character, however, pushed him to the forefront. As a result, he gained widespread fame, the affection of his fans, and he started winning awards in popular categories, not just from critics. This was a significant achievement for him and marked a big turning point in his career.

