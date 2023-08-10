Imran Khan Confirms Bollywood Comeback: ‘I’m Working on It’

Imran Khan has announced his return to Bollywood after a 7-year.

He made the announcement on Instagram, saying that he is “working on it.”

His fans are excited about his return and have been asking for him to star in a sequel to “Luck”.

Imran Khan, known for his debut in “Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na,” has officially announced his return to Bollywood, ending speculation sparked by his recent online deliberations. This announcement follows a period of absence from the industry, which began after the disappointment of his 2015 film “Katti Batti.”

In an uncommon Instagram update, Imran Khan informed his followers that he is actively pursuing a return to Bollywood. He wrote, “To whom it may concern; I hear you. And I’m working on it. Thank you for being so patient with me.” A fan playfully quipped about their desire for a sequel to ‘Luck’.

Making the announcement, Imran said, “I guess that’s what I get for posting on Threads.” Responding to Imran’s decision, a fan wrote, “Please come back.” “Missed you so much, ” another one wrote. Someone also commented, “Please tell me this is trueee!” A number of individuals have already expressed their desire for Imran Khan to star in a series of movie sequels in the near future.

Earlier, a follower left a comment on Zeenat Aman’s Instagram post regarding her recent advertisement for a fintech brand.

The person wrote, “Zeenat ji ne bhi comeback karlia, patani mera @imrankhan kab karega.” Imran responded to the fan comment and surprised everyone. After noticing the fan’s comment, he responded by saying, “Chalo Aditi, let’s leave this to the internet… 1M likes, and I’ll make it happen (shake hands emoji).”

Imran Khan, who happens to be actor Aamir Khan’s nephew, initially appeared on screen portraying the younger versions of Aamir’s characters in the notable films “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak” (1988) and “Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar” (1992), both directed by Mansoor Khan. Imran later stepped into the spotlight as a lead actor in “Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na,” co-starring Genelia D’Souza, which recently celebrated its 15th anniversary since hitting theaters.

Imran Khan took on roles in numerous films, predominantly romantic comedies. These included “I Hate Luv Storys,” where he starred alongside Sonam Kapoor, Danish Aslam’s 2010 rom-com “Break Ke Baad” opposite Deepika Padukone, and Ali Abbas Zafar’s 2011 “Mere Brother Ki Dulhan” with Katrina Kaif. He also featured in Shakun Batra’s 2012 directorial debut “Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu” alongside Kareena Kapoor. Notable appearances extended to Vishal Bhardwaj’s 2013 satirical black comedy “Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola” opposite Anushka Sharma, Milan Luthria’s 2013 gangster film “Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara!” alongside Sonakshi Sinha, and Abhinay Deo’s “Delhi Belly.”

However, his presence in films ceased after 2015. In 2020, Imran’s close friend, Akshay Oberoi, disclosed to the media that he had left the acting profession.

