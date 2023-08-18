Imran Khan Faces Ticket Refund Demand for “Luck” and “Kidnap”

Imran Khan, a versatile presence in the film industry, embarked on a period of inactivity following the lukewarm reception of his 2015 film “Katti Batti.” However, the actor has recently resurfaced on social media, addressing a netizen’s request for ticket refunds for his movies “Luck” and “Kidnap.”

Taking to Instagram, Imran Khan engaged with a netizen’s plea to refund ticket money for “Luck” and “Kidnap.” The netizen’s post humorously stated, “1 million likes if y’all want Imran Khan to return your money if you paid to watch Kidnap and Luck.” In response, Imran revealed a surprising twist, explaining, “That money actually goes to the theater owners first, then to the producers… as it happens, they never cleared my final payment on that film, so maybe we can all take the issue up with them?” Here’s a glimpse of his response:

Not stopping there, Imran also reacted to another netizen who had posted a video of himself reciting poetry, touching on the theme of Imran’s desire for validation through likes amidst his film comeback. This video was the same one in which the ticket refund request was made.

In the video, Imran commented, “In a world where Imran Khan needs one million likes to make a movie and not the realization that each time a couple has a movie date, they think of watching ‘I Hate Luv Storys.’ Every time a group of friends gets together to watch a movie, their go-to choice is ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.’ An ‘Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu’ gives hope to a confused introvert kid learning how to be an adult and that there is someone for everyone. When we simp for someone we play ‘Kahin Toh’ on a loop. Maybe we have turned the world into a place where love is counted. Maybe validation comes with numbers. Maybe life isn’t all sweet and hopeful like those Imran Khan movies.”

Imran Khan, known for his roles in iconic films like “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak” (1988) and “Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar” (1992), where he portrayed the younger version of his uncle, Aamir Khan, made his adult acting debut in Bollywood with the acclaimed coming-of-age romantic comedy “Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na” in 2008, co-starring Genelia Deshmukh. The film continues to enjoy enduring popularity and adoration from both fans and critics, preserving the legacy of Imran’s talent.

In a cinematic landscape where the past and present converge, Imran Khan navigates the complexities of his career while engaging with fans and netizens in a manner that reflects his wit and self-awareness.

