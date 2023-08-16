Imran Khan Opens Up About Eyelash Burn Incident in ‘Luck’ Action Scene

Imran Khan posted behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of “Luck”.

He accidentally burnt his eyelashes during an action scene involving real fire.

He was strapped to the outside of a flying Cessna.

Imran Khan, known for his role in the movie “Luck,” posted behind-the-scenes pictures from the set after a hiatus from social media. The actor, who was rumored to have left the film industry, has now confirmed his return and is focusing on making a comeback.

Imran explained the incident where he accidentally burnt his eyelashes while participating in an action scene involving real fire.

In his caption, Imran shared the photos and expressed, “Speaking of Luck… I found these old pictures, and thought they would be interesting to share. Yes, that’s real fire. The umbrella helped with the sun, but not the flames. My eyelashes actually got burned off during a take, when an explosion went off too close in front of me. And yes, that’s also really me strapped to the outside of a flying Cessna.”

In the initial picture, Imran was seen holding an umbrella while shooting near the flames. Subsequent images captured him suspended outside a airborne plane. In response to the post, Imran’s dear friend Akshay Oberoi left a comment. “I am so confused. Who is posting this stuff?! Who!” Conversely, Ira Khan, Imran’s niece and the daughter of Aamir Khan, contributed to the comments section, “Don’t tell Dadi.” Shruti Haasan, who entered Bollywood through the film “Luck,” also responded to the post.

Directed by Soham Shah, “Luck” hit theaters in 2009 and features an ensemble cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, Danny Denzongpa, Ravi Kishan, and Chitrashi Rawat in significant roles.

Imran Khan’s initial appearance on screen occurred during his childhood, portraying the younger rendition of Aamir Khan in two of Aamir’s classic movies: Mansoor Khan’s romantic film “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak” from 1988 and the romantic comedy “Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar” from 1992. Imran later stepped into the role of a lead actor in “Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na,” where he starred alongside Genelia D’Souza. His most recent film appearance was in 2015’s “Katti Batti,” where he was paired with Kangana Ranaut.

He wrote, “To whom it may concern; I hear you. And I’m working on it. Thank you for being so patient with me.”Fans also playfully expressed their desire for a sequel, humorously mentioning their wish for “Luck 2.” In response, Imran shared the post and added his thoughts, “I guess that’s what I get for posting on Threads.”

