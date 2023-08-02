Imran Khan Teases Acting Comeback With A Condition – Fans Excited!

Imran Khan, known for his acting debut in the 2008 romantic comedy “Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na,” received critical and audience acclaim for the Abbas Tyrewala directorial. Following this success, he starred in various commercially successful films but also faced a series of flops. His last release was “Katti Batti” in 2015, after which he took a break from acting. However, the actor has recently hinted at a potential comeback, intriguing the internet with his unique approach.

In the comments section of veteran actress Zeenat Aman’s recent Instagram post, a fan randomly requested Imran to make a comeback to movies, referring to Zeenat’s own comeback. Imran responded playfully, setting a condition for his return, saying, “Chalo Aditi, let’s leave this to the internet… 1M likes, and I’ll make it happen (shake hands emoji).”

The fans quickly rallied in the comments section, demanding Imran’s comeback, resulting in his reply garnering 1,13,648 likes. People expressed their excitement, with one fan humorously admitting to searching for Aditi’s comment to like Imran’s reply.

Imran, the nephew of superstar Aamir Khan, received praise for his chemistry with Genelia D’Souza and his charming persona. He went on to star in successful romcoms such as “I Hate Luv Storys” with Sonam Kapoor, “Mere Brother Ki Dulhan” alongside Katrina Kaif, and “Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu” opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. His performance in the comedy-action film “Delhi Belly,” directed by Abhinay Deo, also earned him significant critical acclaim. Fans eagerly anticipate his return to the acting world.

