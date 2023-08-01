Imran Khan’s Comeback Promise: Return to Acting After 1M Likes

Imran Khan hinted at his return to Bollywood after a 7-year hiatus.

He responded to a fan’s comment on Zeenat Aman’s Instagram post.

He said that he would make his comeback if his comment gets 1 million likes.

Imran Khan, who entered the film industry with the 2008 rom-com Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, took a break from acting after the lackluster performance of Katti Batti in 2015. Now, he has hinted at his return to Bollywood in an unexpected manner.

A fan left a comment on veteran actor Zeenat Aman’s recent Instagram post featuring her new commercial for a fintech brand, “Zeenat ji ne bhi comeback karlia, patani mera @imrankhan kab karega.”

After spotting a fan’s comment on Instagram, Imran Khan acknowledged it and replied to the comment, “Chalo Aditi, let’s leave this to the internet… 1M likes, and I’ll make it happen (shake hands emoji).”

As of now, Imran’s response has garnered 57,742 likes. Numerous users have flooded the comment section of Zeenat’s post with their reactions. One wrote, “Not me searching for Aditi’s comment to like Imran’s reply.” Another commented, “Ye Imran khan ka comment kaha hai (Where is this Imran Khan comment).” Another wrote in the comment section, “Here for Imran khans comment.”

A fan responded in the reply thread, “hojayenga baad mai palatna mt (smile emoji) (If it happens, stick to it).” Another one commented, “comeback with Delhi belly 2 plz,” referring to Abhinay Deo’s 2011 dark comedy Delhi Belly, in which Imran played the lead role. A user also wrote in the comment section, “i hope this ain’t a joke!!!”

Imran Khan, who is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan, portrayed the childhood version of Aamir in the iconic films Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992), directed by Mansoor Khan. Imran’s debut as a lead actor came with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, which recently marked its 15th anniversary since release.

After his debut in Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, Imran Khan appeared in several films, including Punit Malhotra’s romantic comedy I Hate Luv Storys (2010) with Sonam Kapoor, Danish Aslam’s rom-com Break Ke Baad (2010) opposite Deepika Padukone, Ali Abbas Zafar’s rom-com Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011) alongside Katrina Kaif, Shakun Batra’s directorial debut Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012) with Kareena Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj’s satirical black comedy Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola (2013) starring Anushka Sharma, and Milan Luthria’s gangster film Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara! (2013) alongside Sonakshi Sinha.

