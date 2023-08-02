Inside John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s new family home

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen move into a new family home in Beverly Hills.

Architectural Digest shares insider pictures.

The couple wanted a ‘feminine’ design for the new house in LA.

In the latest edition of Architectural Digest, fans of John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen were surprised to see that they now have a family of six.

They have been searching for a new house for some time, and they have finally moved into a beautiful earth-toned residence in Beverly Hills.

The magazine cover features the couple posing with their three kids. The article highlights all the wonderful new features that decorate and enhance their new home.

Hollywood's beloved interior designer, Jake Arnold, shared the difficulties he faced while designing John Legend's new house. He mentioned that the couple's preferences leaned towards glamorous and fun elements, which was different from his usual style. As a result, blending his design philosophy with theirs became his most challenging task.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have three kids: Luna, Miles, and Esti. The designer found it challenging to adjust the rooms to match their individual tastes. For Luna's room, he used shades of lavender and soft pink. Five-year-old Miles got a wall painted with giraffes. Lastly, the little one received a bunk bed designed like a Jeep. Arnold worked to lift up the colors in each room, ensuring they suit the kids' preferences.