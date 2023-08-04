Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Iqra Aziz Melts Hearts with Adorable pictures with her Son from Skardu

Articles
Iqra Aziz Melts Hearts with Adorable pictures with her Son from Skardu

  • Iqra Aziz has sparked a wave of endearing reactions.
  • The accomplished star is known for her on-screen charisma.
  • The shared picture captures a cherished moment between Iqra Aziz and her son.
Iqra Aziz has sparked a wave of endearing reactions as she shared a heartwarming photograph with her son from their vacation in Skardu on her Instagram account. The accomplished star, known for her on-screen charisma, gave her followers a glimpse into her family’s memorable time through a touching snapshot.

The shared picture captures a cherished moment between the Suno Chanda actress and her son, radiating maternal love and joy against the stunning backdrop of Skardu. The actress’s beaming smile and the child’s innocence combined to create a heart-melting scene that resonated deeply with her admirers.

The Dil e Jaanam actress, celebrated for her versatile roles in the Pakistani entertainment landscape, often shares glimpses of her personal life on her Instagram. Her feed showcases her ability to balance her professional life with the joys of motherhood, endearing her to a broader audience.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz)

