Iqra Kanwal announce her Nikkah date

Iqra Kanwal has shared a significant milestone with her followers.

The news has sent waves of excitement through social media.

Iqra Kanwal took to her social media account to share a picture.

Advertisement

Iqra Kanwal has shared a significant milestone with her followers – a glimpse of her nikkah date-fix picture with her fiancé. The news has sent waves of excitement through social media as fans eagerly anticipate this next chapter in her life.

Iqra Kanwal took to her social media account to share a picture that not only features her radiant smile but also the fixed date of her nikkah ceremony. The announcement has been met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers.

The picture captures a moment of joy and anticipation, showcasing the connection between Iqra and her fiancé. As the couple embarks on this new journey together, their followers are eagerly counting down the days to witness their special day.

Iqra Kanwal’s decision to share this personal moment with her online community highlights her openness and the strong bond she shares with her fans. The nikkah announcement serves as a reminder of love’s enduring power, resonating with both her admirers and those who are excited to witness their love story unfold.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Dr. Iqra Kanwal (@iqrakanwal.official) Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement