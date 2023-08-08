Irrfan Khan’s Widow Unravels the Mystery Behind His Sex Appeal

She revealed that his sexiness wasn’t rooted in the conventional ‘tough guy’ archetype, but rather in his delicate.

Renowned film critic and author, Shubhra Gupta, unveiled her latest creation “Irrfan Khan: A Life in Movies” in the capital city, providing a profound insight into the enigmatic actor’s persona. The event was graced by the presence of Sutapa Sikdar, the illustrious wife of the late Irrfan Khan, who not only shared her experiences but also unveiled the intriguing reasons behind the irresistible allure that made many women swoon over the iconic Haider actor.

Sutapa Sikdar, herself a distinguished writer and producer, took the stage to shed light on what made Irrfan Khan radiate a unique sense of sexiness. In response to a query about the ‘sexy’ persona of the man she married, Sutapa offered an enlightening perspective. She revealed that his sexiness wasn’t rooted in the conventional ‘tough guy’ archetype, but rather in his delicate and vulnerable nature. Drawing from their days at the National School of Drama, Sutapa reminisced that those who knew him closely recognized his innate sex appeal, which caught the attention of a number of classmates.

Furthermore, Sutapa expounded on why many women found Irrfan Khan exceptionally charming. She attributed his charm to his deep respect for women and his ability to foster genuine connections with his co-actors. This quality, in her words, was undeniably ‘sexy’. Amidst the conversation, Sutapa acknowledged that some women also considered Dharmendra as the epitome of sexiness.

Concluding her thoughts, Sutapa Sikdar affirmed that sensibility coupled with understanding were key components of sexiness in the eyes of many women. She emphasized that these qualities were admirably embodied by Irrfan Khan.

Notably, the book also explored the on-screen partnership between Irrfan Khan and the versatile actress Tabu. While the majority of actors endorsed the sentiments expressed in the book, Tabu’s voice was notably absent. Shubhra Gupta shared that when approached, Tabu declined to contribute, explaining that her heart still carried the ache of loss, rendering her unable to share her thoughts. This absence was deeply felt by the author, as the collaboration between Tabu and Irrfan Khan had been instrumental in creating cinematic magic in films such as “The Namesake,” “Haider,” “Maqbool,” and “Life of Pi.”

The article concluded by reflecting on the sad reality that Irrfan Khan left the world in April 2020 due to complications from a colon infection. His indelible contributions to cinema and the mysterious allure that defined him continue to resonate with admirers around the globe.

