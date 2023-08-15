Is Beyonce Standing by Lizzo amidst sexual harassment lawsuit?

For the second time in a month, people are talking about Beyoncé and Lizzo together.

Lizzo is facing accusations of mistreating people at work and is getting a lot of criticism.

Some serious things are being said in a lawsuit against Lizzo.

Advertisement

The first time was when Beyoncé didn’t say Lizzo’s name during a show, and some thought it was because of Lizzo’s legal problems.

Lizzo is facing accusations of mistreating people at work and is getting a lot of criticism. But Beyoncé is now showing her support for Lizzo. Let’s find out what Beyoncé did on her tour to help.

Advertisement In early August 2023, a few dancers who work with Lizzo took legal action against her and their dance leader, Shirlene Quigley. They said that they were treated badly at work. Lizzo is also accused of taking the dancers to strip clubs without asking them and telling them to leave if they didn’t agree. The dance leader, Shirlene Quigley, is facing even more serious accusations in the 44-page lawsuit. Beyoncé shows love to Lizzo during her concert in Atlanta: Advertisement “I love you Lizzo!” pic.twitter.com/Vhv0nPB5Qf — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 15, 2023 Advertisement Some serious things are being said in a lawsuit against Lizzo. They say she did things like making people feel bad about their bodies and treating them badly. Lizzo, who usually supports feeling good about your body, says these claims are made up. Also Read Chinese movie ‘No More Bets’ beats Barbie to become top film of the Weekend Barbie has been dethroned as the best-performing movie this weekend. It was... Advertisement Advertisement