Ishaan Khatter’s Playful Beard Tug with Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is a legendary figure in the entertainment realm.

He has left an indelible mark on the film industry over his illustrious five-decade-long career.

Revered as a phenomenal actor, he not only captivates audiences but also serves as a profound inspiration.

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan, a legendary figure in the entertainment realm, has left an indelible mark on the film industry over his illustrious five-decade-long career. Revered as a phenomenal actor, he not only captivates audiences but also serves as a profound inspiration. This admiration transcends generations, influencing even today’s young talents, including Bollywood sensation Ishaan Khatter. In a recent interview, Khatter shared an endearing anecdote from the sets of “Sooryavansham,” where he playfully engaged with the iconic actor’s beard and also revealed how Amitabh Bachchan played a pivotal role in his early education.

During a conversation with Mashable India, Ishaan Khatter fondly recollected a memory from the filming of “Sooryavansham,” where he accompanied his mother, Neliima Azeem, who was a part of the movie alongside Big B. Amusingly, Khatter reminisced, “I saw him and started screaming ‘bale miyan, bale miyan.’ He noticed me. So we kind of became friends apparently. I used to pull his beard or something like that.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

Advertisement

Khatter’s connection with Amitabh Bachchan extended beyond their on-set camaraderie. He disclosed that his mother had acted with the legendary star in “Sooryavansham” when he was just a toddler of 2-3 years old. Since Neliima Azeem had no nanny at the time, Khatter often accompanied her to the set. His first glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan’s cinematic prowess came from watching “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.”

However, Khatter’s association with Amitabh Ji ran deeper. Recalling a heartwarming incident, Khatter shared how the megastar personally intervened to secure his admission into a prestigious Mumbai school that his mother aspired for. The school in question was Jamnabai, renowned for its excellence. Despite Neliima’s efforts, Khatter faced difficulties in gaining admission. In a gesture of benevolence, Amitabh Bachchan took it upon himself to approach the school authorities, facilitating Khatter’s enrollment.

Meanwhile, Khatter’s own career has been on a steady rise. His appearance in the 2022 film “Phone Bhoot” alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif was well-received. Additionally, his forthcoming role in “Pippa,” centered around the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, holds great promise. Though the film’s release date remains undisclosed, Khatter’s portrayal of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta is highly anticipated. As his journey in the industry continues, Khatter stands as a testament to Amitabh Bachchan’s enduring influence, both as a mentor and a source of inspiration.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter

Tweets by bolnewsurdu01

and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Amitabh Bachchan gives health update to his fans The actor posted an update on his condition on his blog on...