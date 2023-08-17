Jacqueline Fernandez Receives Major Relief In Money Laundering Case

Bollywood Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, renowned for her roles in movies such as Murder 2, Kick, and Race 2, has been implicated in a money laundering case involving Rs 200 crore. The key figure behind the alleged scheme, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, has already been convicted. While Jacqueline was granted bail last year, recent developments reveal that a Delhi court has decided to modify the conditions of her bail. It appears that the limitations on her international travel have been eased. Find out more details below.

As reports suggest, Jacqueline has received a significant reprieve in the money laundering case as her bail terms have been revised. The court has granted her permission to travel abroad without prior authorization, provided she notifies both the court and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) three days in advance of her departure.

Acknowledging Jacqueline’s work commitments that often involve international travel, Special Judge Shailendra Malik made this decision. The judge highlighted that Jacqueline had consistently abided by all her bail conditions and had never violated them. The previous requirement for pre-approval of overseas travel was seen as potentially restricting her career opportunities.

Having been a resident of India since 2009, Jacqueline Fernandez hails from Sri Lanka. The court noted her regular payment of income tax and her overall compliance with bail regulations.

Jacqueline Fernandez had previously submitted an appeal to the court, stating that the lengthy process of obtaining court permission for travel frequently resulted in financial losses and reputational harm. She emphasized her role as a globally recognized artist, frequently involved in filming, award ceremonies, and essential career-related events.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.