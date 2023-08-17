Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jacqueline Fernandez Receives Major Relief In Money Laundering Case

Jacqueline Fernandez Receives Major Relief In Money Laundering Case

Articles
Advertisement
Jacqueline Fernandez Receives Major Relief In Money Laundering Case

Jacqueline Fernandez Receives Major Relief In Money Laundering Case

Advertisement

Bollywood Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, renowned for her roles in movies such as Murder 2, Kick, and Race 2, has been implicated in a money laundering case involving Rs 200 crore. The key figure behind the alleged scheme, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, has already been convicted. While Jacqueline was granted bail last year, recent developments reveal that a Delhi court has decided to modify the conditions of her bail. It appears that the limitations on her international travel have been eased. Find out more details below.

As reports suggest, Jacqueline has received a significant reprieve in the money laundering case as her bail terms have been revised. The court has granted her permission to travel abroad without prior authorization, provided she notifies both the court and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) three days in advance of her departure.

Acknowledging Jacqueline’s work commitments that often involve international travel, Special Judge Shailendra Malik made this decision. The judge highlighted that Jacqueline had consistently abided by all her bail conditions and had never violated them. The previous requirement for pre-approval of overseas travel was seen as potentially restricting her career opportunities.

Having been a resident of India since 2009, Jacqueline Fernandez hails from Sri Lanka. The court noted her regular payment of income tax and her overall compliance with bail regulations.

Jacqueline Fernandez had previously submitted an appeal to the court, stating that the lengthy process of obtaining court permission for travel frequently resulted in financial losses and reputational harm. She emphasized her role as a globally recognized artist, frequently involved in filming, award ceremonies, and essential career-related events.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

“Working in different industries has been enriching,” Jacqueline Fernandez
“Working in different industries has been enriching,” Jacqueline Fernandez

Sri Lankan actress Jacqueline Fernandez has gained experience in various entertainment industries...

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story