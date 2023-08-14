Jade Roper Tolbert Loses Fourth Child To Rare Miscarriage

The former contestant of Bachelor in Paradise, Jade Roper Tolbert, took to Instagram to disclose that she has been navigating through the experience of a “missed miscarriage,” a situation where the fetus ceases to grow, yet the mother’s body doesn’t exhibit visible signs of miscarriage. She expressed her struggle in finding the right words to share her experience and began the caption alongside images of herself cradling her baby bump and an ultrasound.

Jade Roper Tolbert continued by expressing her profound heartbreak from the distressing situation, acknowledging the deep and intricate grief she has been dealing with due to the loss. Despite this, she acknowledged feeling fortunate to have been able to connect with the soul of her baby during the brief time they had together. She mentioned that this connection has forever changed her. Regarding the natural process of her body releasing the pregnancy, the 36-year-old mentioned her hope for it to happen naturally, putting her trust in timing and her body’s course under the care of her healthcare provider.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Roper Tolbert (@jadelizroper)

“I’ve been carrying him with so much pride and cherish every moment still left with part of him, but it has also been equally as challenging and devastating,” Roper Tolbert continued in her caption.

She added, “So while I hold my belly here, our sweet baby’s body is resting in my womb as his soul soars. We love you with every piece of our hearts, baby Beau.”

Roper Tolbert is already a mother to three children: a daughter named Emerson, 5, and sons Brooks, 3, and Reed, 2. She shares these children with her husband, Tanner Tolbert.

