Jailer Box Office: Rajinikanth’s Film Starts Strong with 87 Crores Global Collection

The jailer has had a strong international debut.

The movie has grossed over USD 4.70 million worldwide.

It has performed well in North America, the Middle East, and South East Asia.

The Tamil film Jailer has witnessed a robust international debut, amassing an impressive USD 4.70 million in global box office collections by Thursday. This total includes USD 1.10 million from Wednesday’s North American previews and USD 3.60 million on Thursday. Coupled with the Rs. 48 crores garnered on its opening day in India, the Rajinikanth starrer’s global earnings have reached approximately Rs. 87 crores.

The movie performed exceptionally well across various markets, spanning South East Asia, the Middle East, and North America. Notably, it excelled in North America, where it grossed USD 1.85 million. The film’s hold from Wednesday to Thursday showed a minimal drop of 30 percent, promising a surge in weekend collections. With the 4-day weekend, including previews, expected to exceed USD 4.50 million.

In the Middle East, Jailer’s debut was strong, amassing USD 1.15 million on its first day, surpassing the openings of PS1 and Vikram, despite its Thursday release, which is a working day in the UAE. The weekend collections here are projected to surpass USD 3.50 million.

The movie’s presence in Tamil hotspots across South East Asia, such as Malaysia and Singapore, also proved successful, with collections of around RM 2.30 million and SGD 340K, respectively. Notably, the United Kingdom and Australia secured the third and fifth best Kollywood starts with GBP 225K and AUD 270K, respectively.

Anticipating the four-day extended weekend overseas, Jailer is expected to achieve collections ranging from over USD 13 million to potentially surpassing USD 14 million. This projected performance could mark the highest four-day earnings for Kollywood, potentially outstripping PS1’s initial USD 13.20 million, a total that Jailer seems poised to rival in its full run.

The division of overseas box office earnings for Jailer is outlined as follows:

North America: USD 1,850,000

Middle East: USD 1,150,000

Australia/NZ: USD 200,000

Malaysia: USD 510,000

Singapore: USD 260,000

Rest of Asia: USD 125,000



United Kingdom: USD 285,000Europe: USD 250,000Rest of World: USD 50,000

Total: USD 4,680,000 / Rs. 39 crores

Jailer stands as a Tamil dark-comedy action movie penned and directed by Nelson, with production undertaken by Sun Pictures. The film features Rajinikanth in the lead role, alongside a cast including Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

