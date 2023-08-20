Jailer Box Office Triumph: Rajinikanth’s Film Soars To ₹500 Crore Globally!

In just 10 days since its release, Rajinikanth’s action-packed movie “Jailer” has achieved an impressive worldwide gross of ₹500 crore. According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, “Jailer” has joined the exclusive ₹500 crore club, making it the third Tamil film to do so after “2.0” (2018) and “Ponniyin Selvan: I” (2022). As per early estimates, “Jailer” earned ₹18 crore nett in India across all languages on its tenth day. The Tamil film has been dubbed into Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Initially releasing on August 10 with a ₹48.35 crore nett opening across all languages, “Jailer” has now garnered approximately ₹263.9 crore nett in India so far. After a ₹10.05 crore nett collection on Friday, the film experienced a significant surge on Saturday, amassing ₹18 crore nett. During its opening week, the film had collected ₹235.85 crore nett in India across all languages.

The global collection of the film is equally remarkable. This Rajinikanth-starrer marks the third Tamil movie to surpass the ₹500 crore benchmark. Impressively, it ranks as the second-fastest film to achieve this feat, trailing only behind “2.0,” which starred Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared on Twitter along with a poster of “Jailer” featuring Rajinikanth, “BREAKING: Jailer hits ₹500 crore. Jailer BREACHES ₹500 crore elite club at the worldwide box office in just 10 days. Becomes the THIRD movie from Tamil cinema to enter this club after 2.0 and Ponniyin Selvan: I. Also, the SECOND fastest movie after 2.0, which entered (₹500 crore club) in seven days.” Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, and Tamannaah Bhatia in significant roles. Additionally, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, and Jackie Shroff make appearances in “Jailer.” Produced by Sun Pictures, the film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Rajinikanth, the lead actor of the film, recently shared his thoughts on the success of “Jailer.” He stated, “I will watch the film with the CM (Yogi Adityanath). It’s God’s blessing that the movie is becoming a hit.”

Furthermore, on Saturday, Rajinikanth met with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, and images and videos of their meeting quickly spread across the internet.

