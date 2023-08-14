Jailer’ Day 4 Collection: Rajinikanth’s Film Surpasses ₹300 Crore Globally

Esteemed Tamil actor Rajinikanth’s movie “Jailer” is on track to achieve an impressive ₹150 crore nett earnings in India. As reports suggest, the film accumulated an estimated ₹38 crore on Sunday, encompassing all languages throughout the country. The report further highlighted that “Jailer” had thus far garnered ₹222.1 crore nett worldwide, inching closer to the remarkable ₹300 crore nett mark globally. Additionally, the movie has already achieved ₹300 crores at the worldwide box office within merely four days, as confirmed by trade analyst Ramesh Bala. The aggregate box office collection for “Jailer” currently hovers around ₹146.4 crore nett in India across all languages, according to reports. The Tamil film has been skillfully dubbed into Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

#Jailer crossed the ₹ 300 Crs gross Mark at the WW Box office in 4 days! This is the 4th movie for #SuperStar @rajinikanth to enter the 300cr Club.. #Enthiran#Kabali#2Point0#Jailer — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 14, 2023

Upon its premiere, the film commenced with ₹48.35 crore nett earnings across all languages on Thursday. However, it experienced a 46.74% drop on Friday, amassing ₹25.75 crore. Day 3, Saturday, witnessed the movie’s earnings at ₹34.3 crore.

Taking to Twitter, Ramesh Bala reported, “Jailer crossed the ₹300 crore gross mark at the WW (worldwide) box office in four days! This is the 4th movie for superstar Rajinikanth to enter the ₹300 crore club (after) Enthiran (2010), Kabali (2016) and 2.0 (2018).” Directed by Nelson, the film marks Rajinikanth’s triumphant return to the silver screen after a two-year hiatus, with the actor portraying a retired police officer. The official trailer for Rajinikanth’s “Jailer,” titled “Jailer Showcase,” was unveiled earlier this month.

“Jailer” also boasts an ensemble cast, including Jackie Shroff, Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan. The esteemed Malayalam actor Mohanlal makes an extended cameo appearance in the film. Notably, “Jailer” set a substantial benchmark by amassing ₹48.35 crore nett across all languages on its opening day, establishing the most impressive inauguration of 2023 in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The movie further clinched the title for the highest opening of any Tamil film in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. It also secured the distinction of recording the highest opening day gross collection for a Tamil film in India for the current year.

