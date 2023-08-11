‘Jailer’ Makes Strong Debut, Earns ₹87 Crores Worldwide On Day 1

The Tamil movie “Jailer” has achieved a significant international opening, grossing over USD 4.70 million as of Thursday. This total comprises USD 1.10 million from Wednesday previews in North America and USD 3.60 million on Thursday. Along with the Rs. 48 crore-plus opening day earnings in India, the global box office collection for the Rajinikanth starrer reaches around Rs. 87 crores.

The film performed well across all markets, including South East Asia, the Middle East, and North America. The most impressive results came from North America, where it accumulated USD 1.85 million. The Thursday hold was strong, dropping by only 30 percent from Wednesday. The collections are expected to surge over the weekend, with the four-day weekend, including previews, predicted to exceed USD 4.50 million.

In the Middle East, the film’s debut was USD 1.20 million on the first day, surpassing the openings of PS1 and Vikram, both of which started with approximately USD 1 million. Notably, these two films had Friday openings, while “Jailer” premiered on a Thursday, a working day in the UAE. The weekend performance here could potentially reach over USD 3.50 million.

Tamil strongholds in South East Asia, such as Malaysia and Singapore, also delivered substantial openings, with approximately RM 2.40 million and SGD 310K, respectively. The United Kingdom and Australia achieved the third and fifth-best Kollywood starts ever, with GBP 225K and AUD 270K, respectively.

The extended four-day overseas weekend is expected to surpass USD 13 million and could even potentially exceed USD 14 million on the higher end. This would make it the highest four-day sum for Kollywood, surpassing PS1, which earned USD 13.20 million in its initial four days. It’s worth noting that PS1 eventually collected USD 20 million throughout its entire run, a feat that “Jailer” seems capable of achieving.

The territorial breakdown of overseas box office collections for “Jailer” is as follows:

North America: USD 1,850,000

Middle East: USD 1,200,000

Australia/NZ: USD 200,000

Malaysia: USD 525,000 (approx)

Rest of Asia: USD 125,000

United Kingdom: USD 285,000

Europe: USD 250,000

Rest of World: USD 50,000

Overall Total: USD 4,725,000 / Rs. 39 crores

Directed and written by Nelson, “Jailer” is a Tamil black-comedy action film produced by Sun Pictures. The movie stars Rajinikanth in the lead, alongside Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

