James Gunn Decides to Stop at Guardians of the Galaxy 3

James Gunn, the writer, and director of the Guardians of the Galaxy series, recently interacted with fans on Meta’s new micro-blogging app. When asked about the possibility of a Guardians of the Galaxy 4, Gunn gave a somewhat saddening response, stating, “I think I’ll leave it at 3, sorry (but thank you).” However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the fourth volume is canceled, as Marvel Studios has the final say.

In the past, Gunn had mentioned that he wouldn’t rule out a return to the franchise, saying, “Never say never.” He also hinted that if the movie were to happen, it might not be called Volume 4, implying a potential shift in the team lineup.

While fans may be disappointed at the prospect of no fourth volume from Gunn, the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise remains uncertain. With Marvel’s reputation for surprises and successes, anything is possible, and fans will have to wait and see if the beloved characters return in a new form.

