James Gunn ends rumors about Superman Legacy

James Gunn has ended rumors about his upcoming project “Superman: Legacy”.

He has denied several rumors, including that the film will be a young Superman movie.

Gunn said that he was never making a young Superman movie.

He has denied several rumors, including that the film will be a young Superman movie, that it will feature Henry Cavill as Superman, and that it will be part of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

In a Twitter thread, Gunn said that he was never making a young Superman movie, and that he has no plans to use Henry Cavill as Superman.

He also said that “Superman: Legacy” is not part of the DCEU, and that it will be a standalone film.

Gunn did not reveal any details about the plot of “Superman: Legacy”, but he did say that it will be a “new take” on the character. He also said that he is excited to work on the project, and that he hopes to make a film that fans will enjoy.

The rumors about “Superman: Legacy” began circulating in July 2023, after Gunn was announced as the director of the film. The rumors were based on the fact that Gunn is known for his work on superhero movies, and that he had previously expressed interest in making a Superman film.

However, Gunn has now denied all of the rumors, and it is clear that “Superman: Legacy” is still a mystery. Fans will have to wait until more information is released to learn more about the film.

