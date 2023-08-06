Jamie Foxx Addresses Antisemitic Comments With Apology

Jamie Foxx has addressed the alleged antisemitic posts that appeared on his social media and issued an apology for his statement.

After facing criticism for the posts he shared on Friday, the Django Unchained actor removed them from both his Instagram and Instagram Story. However, screenshots of the posts circulated on social media, leading to further condemnation.

On Saturday, August 5th, Jamie Foxx clarified his intentions with the post and apologized to the Jewish community and anyone offended by his words. He explained that his words were directed at a fake friend and not meant to be antisemitic. Foxx expressed his love and support for the Jewish community and signed off with a heartfelt apology.

The controversial post on Friday read, “They killed this dude name [sic] Jesus… what do you think they’ll do to you???” along with hashtags #fakefriends and #fakelove

During the same time, Foxx shared a screenshot of a comment from singer Marques Anthony, further fueling the controversy.

Earlier in July, the actor had thanked everyone for their good wishes after he faced a mystery medical emergency that led to his hospitalization in April.

