Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jamie Foxx Addresses Antisemitic Comments With Apology

Jamie Foxx Addresses Antisemitic Comments With Apology

Articles
Advertisement
Jamie Foxx Addresses Antisemitic Comments With Apology

Jamie Foxx Addresses Antisemitic Comments With Apology

Advertisement

Jamie Foxx has addressed the alleged antisemitic posts that appeared on his social media and issued an apology for his statement.

After facing criticism for the posts he shared on Friday, the Django Unchained actor removed them from both his Instagram and Instagram Story. However, screenshots of the posts circulated on social media, leading to further condemnation.

On Saturday, August 5th, Jamie Foxx clarified his intentions with the post and apologized to the Jewish community and anyone offended by his words. He explained that his words were directed at a fake friend and not meant to be antisemitic. Foxx expressed his love and support for the Jewish community and signed off with a heartfelt apology.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

Advertisement

.

The controversial post on Friday read, “They killed this dude name [sic] Jesus… what do you think they’ll do to you???” along with hashtags #fakefriends and #fakelove

During the same time, Foxx shared a screenshot of a comment from singer Marques Anthony, further fueling the controversy.

Advertisement

Earlier in July, the actor had thanked everyone for their good wishes after he faced a mystery medical emergency that led to his hospitalization in April.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Jamie Foxx health update: Actor throws ‘celebration’ party for his recovery
Jamie Foxx health update: Actor throws ‘celebration’ party for his recovery

Jamie Foxx has been recovering from his medical complication in April this...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story