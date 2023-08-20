Janhvi Kapoor Shares Her Desire For Comedy & Glamorous Roles

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with the successful romantic drama “Dhadak,” where she was paired opposite Ishaan Khatter. She gained recognition for her roles in acclaimed films such as “Gunjan Saxena,” “Roohi,” “Mili,” and others. Her recent performance in Nitesh Tiwari’s “Bawaal,” where she portrayed an epileptic patient, earned her considerable praise. Now, Janhvi has expressed her interest in exploring glamorous roles and diving into comedy, a departure from the challenging roles she has been taking on.

During an interview, Janhvi Kapoor discussed the expectations that followed her after “Dhadak,” particularly regarding conventional and glamorous roles. She acknowledges the potential of such roles to gather popularity and expand an actor’s reach. Despite this, she consciously opted for challenging roles to push her acting boundaries and establish her acting prowess.

Janhvi Kapoor recognizes that she has been immersed in narratives centred around pain and adversity, which has led her to feel a bit overwhelmed. As a remedy, she intends to reconnect with her artistic essence by delving into glamorous roles and exploring the realm of comedy. She stated, “I want to look good and dance a little bit on screen because somewhere along this journey, I forgot that is what comes naturally to me the most. So, I think it is time for me to go back to my natural state for a bit.”

After a cameo appearance in the song of “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,” Janhvi’s next venture is Sharan Sharma’s sports drama “Mr. and Mrs. Mahi,” where she stars alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film is scheduled for release on March 15, 2024. Additionally, she is leading the cast in the patriotic thriller “Ulajh,” the first look of which has already been unveiled. She is also set to make her Telugu debut in the movie “Devara,” alongside Junior NTR and Saif Ali Khan, directed by Koratala Siva and slated for an April 5 release next year. Furthermore, she is reported to be part of the action entertainer “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,” alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

