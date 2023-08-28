Janhvi Kapoor Visits Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati

Janhvi Kapoor visited the Tirupati Balaji temple.

She wore traditional clothing and looked elegant.

She recently starred in the film “Bawaal”.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor recently made a trip to the renowned hillside temple dedicated to Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. Her purpose was to offer prayers at the temple. Janhvi appeared gracefully attired in traditional clothing, maintaining a simple yet elegant look as she arrived for the divine visit.

Frequently, the actress makes trips to the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple. She visited the temple on her birthday last year and also sought blessings a couple of months back.

The shrine is dedicated to Venkateswara, an incarnation of Vishnu believed to have descended to relieve humanity from the challenges of the Kali Yuga era. Consequently, the site is referred to as Kaliyuga Vaikuntha, with the deity locally recognized as Kaliyuga Prathyaksha Daivam.

Regarding her professional commitments, Janhvi appeared alongside Varun Dhawan in the film “Bawaal.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, renowned for directing hits like Dangal and Chhichhore, Bawaal is a romantic drama that unfolds during the backdrop of World War 2.

In the movie, Varun portrays a history instructor who embarks on a European journey with Janhvi Kapoor’s character to explore World War 2 locations. The filming occurred in Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, and Warsaw, in addition to Lucknow and two other Indian cities. With a crew exceeding 700 members, the film enlisted action directors and stunt professionals from Germany.

The movie premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 21. Furthermore, she graced the runway at the India Couture Week 2023 in Delhi, showcasing creations by renowned designer Gaurav Gupta. During the event, she elegantly donned a sparkling electric blue lehenga skirt, which she complemented with a matching blouse. The inclusion of a lengthy cape contributed to a striking and captivating element in her appearance as the show’s highlight.

In the upcoming months, her supporters will have the opportunity to watch her in “Mr and Mrs Mahi,” where she stars alongside Rajkumar Rao. Additionally, she is set to feature in “Ulajh,” sharing the screen with Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah.

