Jannat Mirza shares her skydiving pictures in Dubai

Jannat Mirza is one of the most popular TikTokers in the country.

She’s the daughter of a police officer and splits her time between Japan and Pakistan.

She even made her debut in the film industry with “Tere Bajray Di Rakhi.”

Advertisement

Jannat Mirza is one of the most popular TikTokers in the country, known for her massive following and quick rise to fame when she first started on TikTok. She’s received a lot of love and support from her fans.

Jannat Mirza’s background is interesting; she’s the daughter of a police officer and splits her time between Japan and Pakistan. She even made her debut in the film industry with “Tere Bajray Di Rakhi,” although she missed out on opportunities in Hum TV’s “Parizaad” and “Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay.” Currently, she’s determined to make her debut in the world of dramas and is currently traveling with her sister, exploring Dubai.

In Dubai, Jannat Mirza didn’t just stick to sightseeing; she ventured into adventure sports by trying skydiving. She shared that it was a thrilling yet scary experience, but she bravely faced her fears and jumped out of an airplane. Below are some photos capturing Jannat Mirza’s exciting skydiving adventure in Dubai.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.