Jason Alexander stalks Britney Spears on wedding day

Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Faces Stalking Allegations. Reports reveal incidents near a gym involving unwelcome contact and confrontation. Legal documents investigate the motive behind his actions.
A woman shares a disturbing incident at a gym in Franklin, TN, involving Jason Alexander.
He allegedly followed her to the parking lot and continued to send unwanted text messages and phone calls, making her feel targeted and uncomfortable.
The alleged stalking by Alexander became even more unsettling outside the gym. He reportedly made multiple passes near the woman’s home and approached her at the gym’s pool area. These events were alarming and concerning.
On Britney Spears’ wedding day in June 2022, Jason Alexander broke into her home, even though he was not invited.
He claimed he needed to speak to her and carried a knife while trying to reach her bedroom. Wedding staff quickly intervened, and law enforcement arrested him. As a result, Britney obtained a 3-year restraining order to protect herself.
