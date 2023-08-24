Jason Derulo reveals his history with poverty, ‘we were broke’

Britney Spears focuses on ‘music comeback after divorce
Talking openly with actor Dax Shepard, famous singer Jason Derulo told the story of how he went from being really poor to becoming famous and successful. He grew up in a tough money situation but never gave up and worked hard.
Jason Derulo comes from Florida, and his parents came to the US from Haiti. When he was young, his family had a lot of problems because they didn’t have much money.
Even though they were struggling, his parents tried to make life okay for him and his brother. But secretly, they had to do things like drink water with sugar before bed to not feel hungry because they didn’t have much food.
Thinking about how he grew up, Derulo said his parents often argued about money, and this stuck with him. Even though things were hard, he always believed he could make things better for his family. Even when he became successful, money problems didn’t go away, which shows that his life has been complicated.
Jason Derulo’s story shows how people can stay strong even when things are tough. He went from drinking water with sugar to not feel hungry to becoming a famous singer.
His life is like the American dream, where anyone can do well if they work hard and stay positive. His story tells us that being really happy comes from doing what we love and taking chances in life.
