Javed Sheikh Breaks Silence on Divorce: Details Revealed

Javed Sheikh opens up about his divorce on a morning show.

He expresses regret over the divorce and mentions how it affected his children, Shehzad and Momal.

Javed credits his ex-wife for being supportive and helping their kids stay strong despite the broken family.

Javed Sheikh is a well-known Pakistani film and television actor, director, and producer.

He has appeared in a number of successful ventures, including dramas and films. Fans adored his projects like as Ankahi, Chief Saab, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Teefa in Trouble, and Na Maloom Afraad.

Javed Sheikh is also well-known for his outstanding and graceful performances in Bollywood flicks. He appeared in Om Shanti Om and more flicks.

The outstanding actor recently discussed his divorce on Tv’s morning show hosted by Madeha Naqvi. “Unfortunately, I didn’t want a divorce with my first wife, which caused my kids Shehzad and Momal to suffer, but Alhamdullilah, the way they have kept themselves strong even being part of a broken family is amazing, and this was all because of their mother,” he stated.

Not only that, but my kids, Saleem’s kids, Behroz, and other siblings’ kids used to gather in our house, and this is entirely due to my ex-wife. She used to send my kids to me and my family, but my divorce is my biggest regret; it should not have occurred, and I wish it hadn’t happened.

He went on to say that it all happened when he married Salma Aagha, and that their marriage lasted barely three years.

He further says that he adores his grandchildren and that they call him Bani because he dislikes the term “Grand Pa,” which conjures them images of an elderly guy.

He also stated that he enjoys spending time with Momal and Shehzad Sheikh’s children. He also stated that his grandson is very proud of him and informs his friends about his film Teefa in Trouble.

