Javed Sheikh reveals the secret behind her fitness

He’s known for his work as an actor, director, and producer in both television and film.

He discussed his approach to maintaining his fitness and healthy skin.

He shared insights about his eating habits that contribute to his well-being.

Advertisement

Javed Sheikh is a highly talented individual in the Pakistani entertainment scene. He’s known for his work as an actor, director, and producer in both television and film.

He’s been a part of numerous successful projects, both dramas and films. Some of his notable works that gained immense popularity among fans include “Ankahi,” “Chief Saab,” “Zindagi Gulzar Hai,” “Teefa in Trouble,” and “Na Maloom Afraad.”

Javed Sheikh has also left his mark in Bollywood with his graceful appearances in films like “Om Shanti Om” and other well-known Bollywood productions.

Recently, Javed Sheikh made an appearance on a show hosted by Vasay Chaudhry. During the show, he discussed his approach to maintaining his fitness and healthy skin. He shared insights about his eating habits that contribute to his well-being.

In conversation with Vasay Chaudhry, Javed Sheikh shared, “I’m quite hospitable, always eager to provide my guests with good food. I actually enjoy cooking as well.

However, I personally consume a small amount of food, even if I’m quite hungry. For instance, if I’m craving two slices of bread, I’ll have only one. I avoid fast food, juices, and carbonated beverages.”

Advertisement

He continued, “I focus on consuming vegetables and fruits throughout the day and night. When I travel abroad, I prefer renting an apartment over staying in hotels. This way, I have access to a kitchen where I can cook my own healthy meals. I make sure to use organic ingredients in my cooking.”