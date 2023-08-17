Javeria Saud reveal where she took the inspiration of her “Azra” character

Javeria Saud is a well-known actress and host in the Pakistani entertainment industry, with a long history in the field. She’s happily married to the film and television actor Saud Qasmi and together they have two children named Jannat and Ibrahim. Fans are praising Javeria Saud’s outstanding performances in her recent TV dramas. Notable ones include “Nand,” “Paristan,” and “Baby Baji.”

Just last month, her popular drama “Baby Baji” concluded, and fans particularly appreciated her portrayal of a negative character. Her spontaneous portrayal of Azra contributed to the drama’s popularity. Recently, she appeared on Madeha Naqvi’s show, where she shared an interesting tidbit. She revealed that the character of Azra in “Baby Baji” was actually inspired by her close friend’s sister-in-law. Javeria Saud explained that during a visit to her friend’s house after the passing of her friend’s father-in-law, she encountered this lady who behaved exactly like the character Azra. This lady consistently misinterpreted conversations and scolded everyone around. Javeria Saud added, “After her ranting about her mother-in-law, she immediately shifted to talking to me and asked about my dramas. I met her around five years ago.”

