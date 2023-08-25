Javeria Saud shares some insights of her love marriage

Javeria Saud is a highly accomplished individual in the entertainment industry.

Javeria Saud is a highly accomplished individual in the entertainment industry. She’s a writer, producer, actor, and even a host, wearing multiple hats with great success. Throughout her career, she’s consistently impressed people with her exceptional talent.

In one of her recent roles as Azra in the show “Baby Baji,” Javeria’s unique portrayal of a quirky vamp character contributed significantly to the show’s immense popularity. She made an appearance on a show, where she shared some valuable insights on the topics of love and marriage.

Javeria revealed that before she got married, a friend advised her to marry a man who was more successful than her. The rationale behind this advice was that men in our society often struggle to handle a successful wife and may become insecure. Javeria was grateful that her husband, Saud, was already a bigger star than her when they were considering marriage. However, this situation also made her nervous. At the time, Saud was a renowned film star and one of the top celebrities in the country. Javeria feared that if their marriage didn’t work out or if any scandal emerged, it could be challenging for her. Fortunately, things turned out positively for the couple, and their love deepened over time.

Javeria also shared an interesting perspective on love. She explained that she fell in love with Saud after they tied the knot. In her view, true love is the person you live with, who shares your moments of joy and sorrow, and who becomes an integral part of your daily life.

Additionally, Javeria emphasized the importance of children in a marriage. She believes that love between spouses grows when they have children together. Javeria expressed her bewilderment at contemporary couples who choose not to have kids. She underscored the significance of understanding and selflessness in maintaining a successful marriage.

