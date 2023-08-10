Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Cryptic Response Sparks Speculation on ‘Chaleya’ Song Title

Shah Rukh Khan held a #AskSRK session on Twitter.

He answered questions about his upcoming film, Jawan.

He revealed that his favorite song from the film is called “Chaleya”.

Shah Rukh Khan is poised to captivate the cinematic realm once again with his eagerly awaited and greatly anticipated film, “Jawan.” Under the direction of acclaimed Kollywood filmmaker Atlee Kumar, “Jawan” stands as King Khan’s second major venture of the year, following his triumphant comeback in the blockbuster “Pathaan.”

After creating a buzz on social media with the electrifying teaser of “Jawan,” both the film’s creators and its leading star, SRK, delighted fans by unveiling the debut track from the movie, titled “Zinda Banda.”

As “Zinda Banda” continues to dominate the charts, bringing joy to SRK fans worldwide, there has been no official communication from either the creators or SRK regarding the second song. However, during the recent #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh Khan subtly suggested that one of the tracks from “Jawan” is named “Chaleya.” Here’s a glimpse into the superstar’s response!

So many things to feel happy about today….feel I should spread some part of it to you all. Let’s do #AskSRK for a few minutes. Ready ahhh!! #Jawan — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

This Tuesday, the actor of “Pathaan” utilized Twitter to hold an ‘#AskSRK’ event, playfully interacting with his numerous fans and online users through a Q&A session.

“So many things to feel happy about today….feel I should spread some part of it to you all. Let’s do #AskSRK for a few minutes. Ready ahhh!! #Jawan,” King Khan tweeted, extending an invitation to his fans and netizens for an engaging and enjoyable Q&A session.

My favourite song is Chaleya from the film. Romantic and sweet and gentle….just like me. @anirudhofficial has excelled. #Jawan https://t.co/QfUuiE9RNO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

Amid a barrage of inquiries, Shah Rukh Khan, true to his charismatic self, responded with humor to a plethora of questions. Within this playful exchange, a particular query that stood out was regarding his preferred song from the upcoming film “Jawan.”

Joining the #AskSRK trend, a fan posted on Twitter, “Which is your favorite song from the movie? Personal favorite, no bias #AskSRK”

In response to the fan’s inquiry, SRK provided an answer, “My favourite song is Chaleya from the film. Romantic and sweet and gentle….just like me. @anirudhofficial has excelled. #Jawan.”

If this isn’t a clue, we’re not sure what else could be! Our speculation revolves around the possibility that one of Atlee’s upcoming songs is titled ‘Chaleya.’ In his response, the Swades star indicated that the song is a romantic number and is being crafted by the renowned music composer, Anirudh Ravichander.

Crafted by Anirudh Ravichander, the inaugural song of “Jawan,” titled “Zinda Banda,” exudes vibrant energy and liveliness, serving as an enthusiastic dance track. This spirited composition has been unveiled in three distinct languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Captured on a grand scale, the song features an impressive ensemble of more than 1000 background dancers, while Shah Rukh Khan mesmerizes with his flawless dance prowess in the visual spectacle of “Zinda Banda.”

Atlee Kumar directs the highly anticipated action-thriller “Jawan,” starring Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles. Alongside SRK, the film boasts Tamil cinema luminaries Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, with Deepika Padukone making a special cameo. “Jawan” is slated for a September 7 theatrical release.

