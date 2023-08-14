Jawan: Similarities Between Shah Rukh’s Song ‘Chaleya’ & ‘Pretty Woman’

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film “Jawan” is highly anticipated in 2023 after the success of “Pathaan.”

Directed by Atlee, the film has gained attention for its captivating trailer and tracks like “Zinda Banda” and “Chaleya.”

Fans praise SRK’s on-screen chemistry with Nayanthara in the romantic track “Chaleya.”

Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for the premiere of Jawan, one of the most anticipated films of 2023.

Fans can’t wait to experience SRK’s magic on the big screen again after the huge success of Pathaan.

Since its announcement, Atlee’s directing has gotten a lot of attention. The Jawan Prevue, as well as the two tracks Zinda Banda and Chaleya, have received a lot of appreciation from followers on social media.

Fans are appreciating the actors’ hot on-screen chemistry in the freshly released love ballad Chalyea, which features SRK and Nayanthara.

In the midst of positive vibes, fans saw parallels between Jawan’s Chaleya and Kal Ho Naa Ho’s Pretty Woman and hailed SRK as the “eternal King.”

On Instagram, a fan page called ‘srkuniverse’ released a video combination of clips from Jawan’s Chaleya and Kal Ho Naa Ho’s Pretty Woman.

Shah Rukh Khan, as Raj in Jawan and Aman in Kal Ho Naa Ho, can be seen in both moments playing with a little girl who is kissing the actor on the cheek.

This facet of the actor demonstrates why he is unique and the “eternal King.” The fan website captioned the video, “SRK the eternal King.”

The video features a statement that reads, “How fast the night changes, SRK is still the King.”

The video has already gone viral on social media.

Have a look at the Video:

Fans were quick to react to the video when it was shared.

One person wrote, “It feels like yesterday.”

“Literally, I commented the same thing about when I first saw the song on YouTube,” said another.

“Oh my God!! “I was thinking about this scene for a while bk,” a third fan remarked.

“It seriously reminded me of this exact scene,” a fourth fan said. Others have been seen sending red heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment production directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma.

The film will be released in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 7, 2023.

