Jennifer Aniston On What Profession She Would’ve Pursued Besides Acting

Jennifer Aniston discussed her career aspirations beyond acting, revealing a strong interest in interior designing.

During an interview, the star of “Murder Mystery,” Jennifer Aniston opened up about a potential career path she could have pursued. She expressed her passion for interior design, stating, “I love putting homes together and creating spaces. I can walk into a house and see what it needs. And it’s a fun process. Some people dread it. It can break up relationships. I thrive during that process.”

In 2019, the 54-year-old actress showcased her own Los Angeles home, which she had designed herself, when speaking to a publication. The house, a Bel Air estate valued at $21 million, was previously shared with her former husband, Justin Theroux, before their separation in February 2018.

Fans got a glimpse behind the scenes of Aniston’s luxuriously landscaped home through images shared on Instagram by her stylists, Nina and Clare Hallworth. The pictures captured Aniston lounging on a leather daybed with her dog Clyde and showcased her living area adorned with mid-century modern furniture and elegant paintings.

In a 2018 feature with Architectural Digest, the “Wanderlust” star divulged further details about her beautifully adorned Los Angeles residence. She emphasized that her design philosophy combines allure with comfort, stating, “sexy is important, but comfort is essential.”

