Jennifer Garner Thriving Alongside John Miller After Joyful Ben Affleck Reunion

Jennifer Garner appeared to be in high spirits as she went for a morning jog alongside her boyfriend John Miller, a week after a cheerful reunion with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

The former star of “Alias,” aged 51, and her partner Miller were spotted jogging together in Brentwood, California, which is a rare occurrence. This happened on Monday, and both were attired in similar dark athletic outfits and wore baseball caps.

According to a source, the couple, who initiated their relationship in 2018, are currently in a “great” place. Garner and Miller were last seen in a photograph together in June, where they were captured sharing a hug while carrying coffee on the streets.

This outing follows Garner’s recent reunion with her former husband, Ben Affleck, and their three children in Florence, Italy, on August 3, 2023. The ex-couple share three children: Violet, 17; Seraphina, 14; and Samuel, 11.

Remarkably, the typically serious-faced actor known for his role as Batman, was visibly happy as he walked over to Garner and embraced her in a hug. The former partners, who were married from 2005 to 2018, engaged in an animated conversation for about thirty minutes before parting with a final hug and goodbye, as reported by Page Six.

An insider also shared that Garner, known for her role in “Yes Day,” is an exceptional mother who consistently prioritizes her family’s well-being and maintains a positive attitude.

Furthermore, Miller, a businessman, holds high regard for Garner’s dedication as a mother and deeply respects her commitment.

A previous source revealed to ET that Affleck is “incredibly supportive” of Garner and genuinely wishes for her happiness. The source also mentioned that the actor from “Gone Girl” gets along well with Miller.

