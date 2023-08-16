Jennifer Lopez celebrates Ben Affleck’s birthday, enjoys ‘wonderful life’

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her husband Ben Affleck’s 51st birthday on August 15, expressing her enjoyment of their “wonderful life” together.

The singer of “On The Floor,” aged 54, shared a video clip on her Instagram, featuring the couple singing along to Sam Cooke’s “(What A) Wonderful World” while driving in a car.

In the video, both were dressed casually. Jennifer Lopez wore a white vest paired with jeans, appearing with minimal makeup and her hair blowing in the wind. On the other hand, Ben Affleck, known for his role in “Gone Girl,” wore a white short-sleeved T-shirt, showcasing his strong biceps as he drove.

Accompanying the video, JLo Beauty owner wrote a heartfelt caption, saying, “Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!” This comes after Ben had surprised Jennifer with a birthday party earlier in the month, attended by close family and friends.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Jennifer shared the party’s details on Instagram, mentioning, “Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends.” She further described the day as sunny and perfect for a pool party, with all the kids present.

Ben Affleck has children – Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11 – from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez shares 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.